Few stakeholders back California ARB’s proposed changes to utility and industrial allocation, warn of rate increases

Stakeholders pushed back on the California regulator’s proposals to trim utility and industrial allocation, force consignment of free allowances, and place limits on permit revenue usage, which would raise utility costs for consumers, in feedback submitted in response to ARB’s cap-and-trade May workshop.