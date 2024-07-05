Freshwater wetland CO2 sinks need a place in blue carbon methodologies -consultant
Published 21:01 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 21:01 on July 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Freshwater wetlands must be included in voluntary carbon market (VCM) methodologies to protect at-risk areas and leverage their outsized carbon sequestration potential, according to a Chilean environmental consultant speaking to Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Latin America Climate Summit in Cartagena last week.
Freshwater wetlands must be included in voluntary carbon market (VCM) methodologies to protect at-risk areas and leverage their outsized carbon sequestration potential, according to a Chilean environmental consultant speaking to Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Latin America Climate Summit in Cartagena last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.