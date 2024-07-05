INTERVIEW: Tactics to avoid EU CBAM likely to include relocation, circumvention
Published 14:34 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 14:34 on July 5, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS
Relocation outside of the bloc and circumvention of the taxonomy are two responses likely to be taken by companies when the true financial impact of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) starts to kick in later this decade, in addition to securing supplies of low-carbon materials, according to an expert at a global consultancy.
Relocation outside of the bloc and circumvention of the taxonomy are two responses likely to be taken by companies when the true financial impact of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) starts to kick in later this decade, in addition to securing supplies of low-carbon materials, according to an expert at a global consultancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.