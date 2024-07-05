CN Markets: CEAs lose steam amid liquidity drain, allocation plan release seen likely to boost trading activity
Published 10:43 on July 5, 2024 / Last updated at 10:43 on July 5, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China's national carbon market saw its price continue to fall over the past week with shrinking liquidity, though observers expect a resurgence in trading activity in the coming months after the government finally released a draft allocation plan for 2023 and 2024 this week.
