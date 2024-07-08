BRIEFING: Japan using its glut of gas to spread influence in Southeast Asia at the expense of the climate, critics say
Published 06:39 on July 8, 2024 / Last updated at 06:39 on July 8, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea
Japan is using its excess volumes of LNG to shape, and in many ways slow down, the energy transition in Southeast Asia, by financing gas infrastructure abroad and promoting transboundary CO2 markets as a decarbonisation solution that critics say is yet-to-be-proven and unrealistic.
