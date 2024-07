US court orders Oregon investor to pay over $120 mln for fraud, Ponzi scheme involving carbon offsets

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



An Oregon-based investor and his associated firms have been ordered by a US judge to pay over $120 million in restitution and disgorgement for operating a Ponzi scheme and committing fraud related to digital asset investments and a carbon offset programme, a federal court ruled on Wednesday.