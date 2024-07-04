US court orders Oregon investor to pay over $120 mln for fraud, Ponzi scheme involving carbon offsets
Published 02:10 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 02:10 on July 4, 2024 / Americas, Bavardage, US, Voluntary
An Oregon-based investor and his associated firms have been ordered by a US judge to pay over $120 million in restitution and disgorgement for operating a Ponzi scheme and committing fraud related to digital asset investments and a carbon offset programme, a federal court ruled on Wednesday.
An Oregon-based investor and his associated firms have been ordered by a US judge to pay over $120 million in restitution and disgorgement for operating a Ponzi scheme and committing fraud related to digital asset investments and a carbon offset programme, a federal court ruled on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.