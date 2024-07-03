Voluntary carbon integrity body faces criticism for missing additionality failures in more than 400,000 landfill gas credits
Published 16:53 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on July 3, 2024
Half of the landfill gas credits issued by the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) registry likely fail additionality tests, despite the ICVCM approving the related methodology for its Core Carbon Principle (CCP) integrity stamp, according to analysis from a non-profit.
