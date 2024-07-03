Euro Markets: EUAs end little changed after rally fails to find support from weaker gas
Published 17:15 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 17:15 on July 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices ended Wednesday little changed after a fairly volatile session characterised by strong volume, as an EUA rally after the daily auction appeared to be a reaction to another increase in speculators' net short positions and was not matched by a recovery in natural gas, casting further doubt on the recent correlation between the two markets.
