Euro Markets: EUAs end little changed after rally fails to find support from weaker gas

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

EU carbon prices ended Wednesday little changed after a fairly volatile session characterised by strong volume, as an EUA rally after the daily auction appeared to be a reaction to another increase in speculators' net short positions and was not matched by a recovery in natural gas, casting further doubt on the recent correlation between the two markets.