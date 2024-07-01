Safeguard Mechanism lays the foundation for Australia’s decarbonisation, but policy misalignment underlines uncertainty, panel hears

Published 07:30 on July 1, 2024 / Last updated at 07:30 on July 1, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s reforms to the Safeguard Mechanism have been the lynchpin in driving “overwhelming” interest and activity in the country’s carbon market and has spurred some participants to begin to plan their decarbonisation journey, but key questions hang over other parts of the government’s climate agenda.