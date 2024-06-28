Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:34 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 13:34 on June 28, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices continued their week-long slide on Friday morning to set yet another two-month low as the market headed for a weekly loss amid declining liquidity and a narrowing price range, while power and coal markets also looked set to record a second weekly drop and natural gas was little changed from last Friday.