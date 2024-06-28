Key matters still undecided for Colombian ETS, more clarity expected by year’s end -official

Published 00:52 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 00:52 on June 28, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, South & Central

Colombia’s ETS, under development for six years, is still far from designed or implementable, per a description of outstanding matters provided by an official in Colombia at the Latin America Climate Summit on Wednesday, but the government has several milestones planned for the coming years.