BRIEFING: High carbon tax in Mexico’s Queretaro prioritises flexibility

Published 18:07 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 18:07 on June 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Voluntary

The Mexican state of Queretaro, with one of the highest carbon taxes in Latin America, has carved out an exception to its 20% offsets rule for firms facing steep competition and will consider international exchange rates when determining annual price increases, a senior official told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Latin America Climate Summit in Colombia Wednesday.