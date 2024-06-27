Brazil hoping for national ETS passage by end of year -official
Published 21:43 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 21:43 on June 27, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian executive branch still hopes to see national cap-and-trade legislation pass this year, according to an official from the Ministry of Development speaking at the Latin America Climate Summit on Wednesday in Colombia, pushing back previously articulated target dates.
