Indonesia joins forces with US philanthropy in massive push to protect rainforest, restore biodiversity

The government of Indonesia has formed a partnership with a US-based philanthropy to restore nature and biodiversity by safeguarding 15 million hectares of rainforest in the Southeast Asian country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed Tuesday between Indonesia’s environment ministry and the Bezos Earth Fund at the Oslo Tropical Forest Forum, hosted by the Norwegian government.

Work priorities for the two parties include sustainable forest management, the protection and restoration of key biodiversity areas, and expanding the legal recognition of customary forests.

“[The MoU] will provide a platform to work with a variety of new partners from across the private and philanthropic sectors as well as adat and local communities to jointly address the challenges of biodiversity loss and environmental degradation and take tangible actions toward achieving our shared climate goals,” Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya said in a statement.

The latest partnership builds on the work done by the Indonesian government and its Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 agenda, as well as commitments under the Paris Agreement, and the new Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

Indonesia signed an agreement with Norway in 2010 under which the Scandinavian country pays $5 per tonne of CO2 saved from turning the previous deforestation trend around, and over the past couple of years has received the first payments under that arrangement.

“We look forward to exploring ways we can help achieve these goals … the Bezos Earth Fund is working to advance the Global Biodiversity Framework and Target 3 to protect 30% of the planet by 2030, aiming to protect critical ecosystems and empower local communities,” said Andrew Steer, president & CEO of the fund.

Indonesia, home to the world’s third-largest rainforest, aims to protect an additional 15 mln hectares of natural forest by expanding the legal recognition of customary forests to a further 3.5 mln ha and establishing new national parks in key biodiversity areas covering at least 2.5 mln ha.

The government also seeks to facilitate the development of conservation concession partnerships in logging concessions to expand protection to 9 mln ha through multi-purpose permits and revisions of long-term business plans.

Under Indonesia’s social forestry scheme, roughly 3.5 mln ha, equivalent to 23% of the total area, will be assigned to Indigenous communities, according to a release by non-profit Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN).

The increase in protection represents an expansion of the current area under Indigenous forest protection by more than ten times and is expected to be achieved within the next three months, RFN said.

“This highlights a strong commitment to protecting the remaining Indonesian rainforests and is a recognition of the crucial work carried out by Indigenous communities. Protecting these forests is essential for mitigating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining the ecological balance. And the commitment comes at a vital time, where all countries are expected to increase efforts to preserve biodiversity,” said RFN Director Toerris Jaeger.

