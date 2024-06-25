US retailers slammed for lack of sustainable products amid escalating deforestation concerns

Published 16:39 on June 25, 2024

US retailers are under fire for not providing sustainable alternatives to products such as toilet paper and paper towels that are contributing significantly to global deforestation and climate change, according to a new report.