UK forest carbon fund to complete afforestation plans within 12 months

Published 16:40 on June 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:40 on June 25, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A British forest carbon fund is on course to finish its tree-planting programme by "spring 2025", it announced in an annual investor report Tuesday, though a lack of available equity has held the firm back from acquiring more planting land to continue the scheme beyond this date.