UK forest carbon fund to complete afforestation plans within 12 months
Published 16:40 on June 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:40 on June 25, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A British forest carbon fund is on course to finish its tree-planting programme by "spring 2025", it announced in an annual investor report Tuesday, though a lack of available equity has held the firm back from acquiring more planting land to continue the scheme beyond this date.
A British forest carbon fund is on course to finish its tree-planting programme by "spring 2025", it announced in an annual investor report Tuesday, though a lack of available equity has held the firm back from acquiring more planting land to continue the scheme beyond this date.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.