Brazilian police probe uncovers new carbon projects, plus hydroelectric, logging plans -media
Published 00:27 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 00:27 on June 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An ongoing probe by the Brazilian federal police (PF) has uncovered new projects by a group already under investigation for suspected carbon fraud, and evidence has come to light that those involved also allegedly intended to install and operate hydroelectric plants illegally, as well as engage in illicit wood harvesting, according national media reports.
An ongoing probe by the Brazilian federal police (PF) has uncovered new projects by a group already under investigation for suspected carbon fraud, and evidence has come to light that those involved also allegedly intended to install and operate hydroelectric plants illegally, as well as engage in illicit wood harvesting, according national media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.