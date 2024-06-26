Brazilian police probe uncovers new carbon projects, plus hydroelectric, logging plans -media

Published 00:27 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 00:27 on June 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An ongoing probe by the Brazilian federal police (PF) has uncovered new projects by a group already under investigation for suspected carbon fraud, and evidence has come to light that those involved also allegedly intended to install and operate hydroelectric plants illegally, as well as engage in illicit wood harvesting, according national media reports.