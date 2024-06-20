Germany and Italy to eat up all spare non-ETS emissions allocations by 2030 -report

Published 13:33 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 13:33 on June 20, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

Germany and Italy are on course to miss their climate goals in sectors excluded from the EU ETS, by such a large gap that they would eat up the entire available surplus of annual emissions allocations (AEAs) left for other countries, according to a report released on Thursday.