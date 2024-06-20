Voluntary carbon platform to auction 1.5 mln Article 6 credits from Malawi cookstoves
Published 14:15 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 14:15 on June 20, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon trading platform will auction 1.5 million Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) at a minimum of $10 per tonne generated by clean cooking projects in Malawi, it announced Thursday.
