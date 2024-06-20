EU ETS set for hundreds of millions in fundamental deficit in 2027, say analysts
Published 16:34 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 17:46 on June 20, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The EU's carbon market is set for a fundamental deficit of as many as 300 million allowances in 2027, according to analysts speaking on a webinar Thursday, as industrials become more exposed to compliance buying and auction supply tightens after frontloaded REPowerEU sales end.
