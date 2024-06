A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



As competition with China and the US intensifies on clean tech, the EU must stay the course on the Green Deal and make sure it is implemented by filling the remaining gaps in areas like finance and electrification of end-uses, says Iberdrola’s director for climate, Gonzalo Saenz de Miera.