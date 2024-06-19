Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:09 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:09 on June 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices continued to move in their recent narrow range as trading in the June options contracts entered its final hours on Wednesday morning, with the sideways price action shrugging off a third consecutive increase in investment funds' net short positions, while UKAs rose to their highest level in eight months as speculation over the next government's ETS strategy continued to mount.