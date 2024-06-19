Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:09 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:09 on June 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices continued to move in their recent narrow range as trading in the June options contracts entered its final hours on Wednesday morning, with the sideways price action shrugging off a third consecutive increase in investment funds' net short positions, while UKAs rose to their highest level in eight months as speculation over the next government's ETS strategy continued to mount.
European carbon prices continued to move in their recent narrow range as trading in the June options contracts entered its final hours on Wednesday morning, with the sideways price action shrugging off a third consecutive increase in investment funds' net short positions, while UKAs rose to their highest level in eight months as speculation over the next government's ETS strategy continued to mount.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.