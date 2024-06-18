Fuelled by California’s LCFS, US renewable diesel growth is shifting global feedstock market -report
Published 23:55 on June 18, 2024 / Last updated at 23:55 on June 18, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, RINs & LCFS, US
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), followed by federal incentives for biomass-based fuels production, has spurred renewable diesel (RD) production in the US and consequently transformed the global feedstock trade landscape, according to the country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA).
