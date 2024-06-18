Australian govt ringfences A$28.5 mln to restore the Great Barrier Reef

The Australian federal Labor government announced Tuesday an allocation of A$28.5 million ($18.9 mln) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of coastal habitats on the Great Barrier Reef.

The government selected 18 projects and awarded grants of up to A$2 mln for rehabilitating blue carbon ecosystems such as seagrasses, mangroves, salt marshes, and wetlands, as well as providing habitat protection for marine life and enhancing reef water quality.

“These vital projects will be delivered by trusted, local experts who know exactly where to target investment to get the best results,” said Nita Green, special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef.

The largest share of the allocation will support initiatives led by the Burnett Mary Regional Group for Natural Resource Management, the Nature Conservancy, and the Jaragun Pty, each receiving A$2 mln.

Around $1.9 mln will go to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation for its seagrass restoration project. In April, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation also partnered with Australian airline Qantas to establish a new fund to help accelerate the restoration of Australia’s reef systems, including investment in coral IVF, heat tolerant corals, and world-first portable coral nurseries.

Another A$1.8-mln grant will fund a research project led by the Reef and Rainforest Research Centre aimed at delivering nature positive outcomes in the area, while A$ 1.7 mln will be allocated to support Cape York Natural Resource Management in its coastal wetland restoration project.

Overall, the funded initiatives seek to provide local communities with new skills to scale restoration and monitoring projects across the Reef, while strengthening the collaboration with Traditional Owners to accelerate the recovery of ecosystems damaged by climate change.

“The Great Barrier Reef is one of our most precious natural assets,” said minister for the environment and water, Tanya Plibersek.

“This funding will mean Traditional Owners and environment groups can help look after the Reef by eradicating feral animals, preventing erosion, and restoring critical habitats like wetlands and saltmarshes.”

Last year, UNESCO’s general director Audrey Azoulay applauded the Albanese government for making greater efforts to protect the Great Barrier Reef after years of wake-up calls to preserve the ecosystem.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

