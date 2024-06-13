Article 6 negotiators decide to push emissions avoidance decision out to 2028
Published 22:59 on June 13, 2024 / Last updated at 23:07 on June 13, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
In a late move at mid-year UN climate talks in Bonn, country negotiators formally decided Thursday to try and clean up the Article 6 process by pushing several "spicy" topics out to future years, notably including that of emissions avoidance, easing the workload ahead of COP29 in November.
