RGGI Market: Prices race to new highs in search of a ceiling
Published 21:51 on June 13, 2024 / Last updated at 21:51 on June 13, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices hit new highs after posting a record settle at last week’s second quarterly permit sale, with traders viewing supportive warm weather forecasts, the absence of a reserve cap, and options activity adding to the upside.
