INTERVIEW: Loopholes are temporary, decarbonisation is forever for ships under EU ETS
Published 21:14 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 21:18 on June 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
The extension of the EU ETS to maritime shipping on Jan. 1 will not result in fee-dodging at a meaningful scale, or for a protracted period, keeping up a manageable pressure to decarbonise, two industry experts have told Carbon Pulse, despite fears to the contrary.
The extension of the EU ETS to maritime shipping on Jan. 1 will not result in fee-dodging at a meaningful scale, or for a protracted period, keeping up a manageable pressure to decarbonise, two industry experts have told Carbon Pulse, despite fears to the contrary.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.