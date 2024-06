BRIEFING: Mood calm in Bonn as Article 6 negotiators appear to have put Dubai chaos behind them

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Article 6 negotiators look to be making progress on the technicalities of international carbon trade rules during a crucial UN climate conference in Bonn this week and next, with observers describing the mood in talks as constructive and certain factions appearing open to compromise on key sticking points.