BRIEFING: Mood calm in Bonn as Article 6 negotiators appear to have put Dubai chaos behind them
Published 17:06 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:06 on June 7, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Article 6 negotiators look to be making progress on the technicalities of international carbon trade rules during a crucial UN climate conference in Bonn this week and next, with observers describing the mood in talks as constructive and certain factions appearing open to compromise on key sticking points.
Article 6 negotiators look to be making progress on the technicalities of international carbon trade rules during a crucial UN climate conference in Bonn this week and next, with observers describing the mood in talks as constructive and certain factions appearing open to compromise on key sticking points.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.