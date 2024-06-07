ANALYSIS: Is undoing the European Green Deal actually feasible?
Published 17:28 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 18:18 on June 7, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
During the European Parliament election campaign, some candidates from conservative and far-right groups have vowed to dismantle the Green Deal and related EU climate legislation. However, undoing five years of legislative work won't be that simple, analysts say.
During the European Parliament election campaign, some candidates from conservative and far-right groups have vowed to dismantle the Green Deal and related EU climate legislation. However, undoing five years of legislative work won't be that simple, analysts say.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.