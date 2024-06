ANALYSIS: Is undoing the European Green Deal actually feasible?

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



During the European Parliament election campaign, some candidates from conservative and far-right groups have vowed to dismantle the Green Deal and related EU climate legislation. However, undoing five years of legislative work won't be that simple, analysts say.