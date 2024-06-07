DATA DIVE: The EU’s achievements on climate and energy in 2019-2024

Published 14:21 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 14:21 on June 7, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Data Dive, EMEA, EU ETS

Despite unexpected external events – from Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine – the EU stayed the course on climate action during the past five years, delivering steeper-than-ever reductions in CO2 emisssions while ramping up the deployment of renewables and other clean technologies to meet its climate goals.