WCI Markets: CCAs find support, reversing five-day plunge close to March lows
Published 02:52 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 02:52 on June 7, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market reversed course late Thursday after a week of sliding toward March lows on high ICE futures and options volume exacerbating the technical sell-off, market participants said, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) declined heading into the second quarterly permit sale.
