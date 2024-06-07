Brazilian authorities target major developer, country’s top carbon credit seller in fraud probe -media
Published 04:35 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 05:08 on June 7, 2024 / Americas, Bavardage, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian Federal Police (PF)'s investigation into an alleged criminal scheme selling millions of dollars' worth of fraudulent carbon credits from illegally authorised lands is centring on a major project developer and the country's top offset seller, local media reported Thursday.
