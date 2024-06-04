Rio Tinto debuts novel, clean steelmaking process

Published 05:49 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 05:49 on June 4, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto announced Tuesday it will spend $143 million on an R&D facility to assess the effectiveness of its novel low-carbon ironmaking process, dubbed BioIron, that it says could cut up to 95% of the emissions associated with steelmaking.