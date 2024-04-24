EUA prices set to begin sustained rally as market faces up to annual deficits after 2024 –analyst

Published 14:32 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 14:32 on April 24, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

European carbon allowance prices are expected to embark on a sustained rally in the near future as the current 100 million-tonne annual surplus in supply dwindles to become an annual deficit of as much as 300 Mt after the end of the REPowerEU programme, according to a veteran analyst.