DAC and carbon storage companies team up for removals project in Kenya
Published 14:00 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:40 on April 24, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A direct air capture developer is teaming up with a carbon storage technology company to create a value chain for extracting CO2 from the atmosphere and permanently storing it underground, helping to streamline the sale of carbon credits, it announced on Wednesday.
A direct air capture developer is teaming up with a carbon storage technology company to create a value chain for extracting CO2 from the atmosphere and permanently storing it underground, helping to streamline the sale of carbon credits, it announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.