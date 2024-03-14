International tribunal dismisses Koch lawsuit over $30 mln loss from cancelled Ontario carbon market
Published 22:55 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 22:55 on March 14, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Canada, International, US
An international tribunal has dismissed Koch Industries' lawsuit challenging the 2018 cancellation of Ontario’s cap-and-trade programme, according to media reports, absolving Canada of the US$30 million loss claimed by the company.
