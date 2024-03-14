Agri SMEs in five EU nations get millions of euros to decarbonise
Published 15:28 on March 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:29 on March 14, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, International
Small and medium-sized agricultural businesses in five European countries will receive new funds from HeavyFinance, a Lithuania-based financial technology company, to remove 0.376 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year for every €1,000 invested.
Small and medium-sized agricultural businesses in five European countries will receive new funds from HeavyFinance, a Lithuania-based financial technology company, to remove 0.376 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year for every €1,000 invested.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.