Lack of ASEAN regulations seen as brake to Japan CCS ambitions
Published 09:22 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 09:22 on February 8, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC
Japan’s government, related agencies, oil and gas companies, and industrial emitters see great hope in the saline aquifers and depleted oil and gas reservoirs across Southeast Asia as a permanent storage solution for a portion of their carbon emissions, the only problem is the region’s lack of regulations to support this, a webinar heard Thursday.
Japan’s government, related agencies, oil and gas companies, and industrial emitters see great hope in the saline aquifers and depleted oil and gas reservoirs across Southeast Asia as a permanent storage solution for a portion of their carbon emissions, the only problem is the region’s lack of regulations to support this, a webinar heard Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.