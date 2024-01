Mozambique forest carbon crediting scheme stalls over ongoing deforestation

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A forest carbon partnership programme in Mozambique, issuing large volumes of carbon credits to a project in the country, has experienced above-baseline deforestation at the site, with the nation's engagment in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) also subject to regulatory roadblocks, according to local and international sources.