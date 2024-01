A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon allowance prices posted modest gains on Friday after early weakness was erased by an unusually strong auction result that sparked a sharp rise in prices, even as traders continued to try to establish the market's overall direction with EUAs beginning to find a short-term level.