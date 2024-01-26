Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > Fresh expose of hot air in cookstoves carbon market met with cool reaction

Published 14:49 on January 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:49 on January 26, 2024  / Paddy Gourlay /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

A fresh expose this week about over-crediting in cookstoves projects has been met with a muted voluntary carbon market (VCM) reaction, although the sector is ‘well offered’, according to sources.
