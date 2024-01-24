Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Canadian VC raises $335 mln for third decarbonisation tech fund
Published 19:59 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 19:59 on January 24, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, EMEA, US, Voluntary
A Toronto-based venture capital firm successfully raised $335 million in commitments towards its third fund investing in clean technology solutions.
