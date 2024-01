Fresh analysis points to limited 2024 impact of Red Sea diversions on EUA demand

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Red Sea shipping disruptions will have a relatively modest impact on EUA demand, analysts said in a report published Wednesday, consistent with recent Carbon Pulse analysis, though the effect could be more pronounced next year when a higher proportion of shipping emissions face compliance.