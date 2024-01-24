Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
> Fresh analysis points to limited 2024 impact of Red Sea diversions on EUA demand
Published 17:18 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 17:18 on January 24, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Red Sea shipping disruptions will have a relatively modest impact on EUA demand, analysts said in a report published Wednesday, consistent with recent Carbon Pulse analysis, though the effect could be more pronounced next year when a higher proportion of shipping emissions face compliance.
