Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> INTERVIEW: Conservation NGO cuts out brokers in plan to develop and sell REDD carbon credits
INTERVIEW: Conservation NGO cuts out brokers in plan to develop and sell REDD carbon credits
Published 17:17 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 17:17 on January 24, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A conservation NGO in Africa that is developing REDD avoided deforestation projects to help bolster finances, has cut out the middlemen from its business model and pledged that a minimum of 80% of carbon credit revenue will stay within the country, it told Carbon Pulse Wednesday.
A conservation NGO in Africa that is developing REDD avoided deforestation projects to help bolster finances, has cut out the middlemen from its business model and pledged that a minimum of 80% of carbon credit revenue will stay within the country, it told Carbon Pulse Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy