Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > INTERVIEW: Sea kelp venture advances science on carbon sequestration, produces agricultural biostimulant

INTERVIEW: Sea kelp venture advances science on carbon sequestration, produces agricultural biostimulant

Published 16:20 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:20 on January 23, 2024  / Bryony Collins /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A venture cultivating sea kelp in the waters off Namibia is making headway on proving the carbon sequestration benefits, while harvesting the kelp to produce biostimulant for farmer’s fields.
A venture cultivating sea kelp in the waters off Namibia is making headway on proving the carbon sequestration benefits, while harvesting the kelp to produce biostimulant for farmer’s fields.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.