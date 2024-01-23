Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Australian resources company’s PNG REDD+ permits revived

Australian resources company’s PNG REDD+ permits revived

Published 03:07 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:08 on January 23, 2024  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Australian resources company is closer to getting its Papua New Guinea REDD+ project back on track after a local court revoked its permit cancellations.
An Australian resources company is closer to getting its Papua New Guinea REDD+ project back on track after a local court revoked its permit cancellations.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.