INTERVIEW: Venture to fertilise ocean with synthesised whale poo eyes gigatonne-scale carbon removal
Published 14:38 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on January 18, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A venture using synthesized whale poo to stimulate phytoplankton growth in the ocean leading to increased carbon sequestration, says that the process has gigatonne-scale potential for carbon removal and could generate ‘deep blue carbon removal’ credits in future.
A venture using synthesized whale poo to stimulate phytoplankton growth in the ocean leading to increased carbon sequestration, says that the process has gigatonne-scale potential for carbon removal and could generate ‘deep blue carbon removal’ credits in future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.