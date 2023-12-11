COP28: Chile signs Article 6 agreement with Switzerland, as Thailand ITMO payment not expected during COP
Published 15:54 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 15:54 on December 11, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central
Chile has signed an implementation agreement with Switzerland under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as it crafts domestic frameworks and consults with local stakeholders in preparation for the global carbon market, an official told a side event at COP28.
