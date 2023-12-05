COP28: US states behind on commitments to align with national climate goals, study shows
Published 18:47 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 18:47 on December 5, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, US
The 25 US states aiming to align with the country's nationally determined contribution (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement must turn their emissions pledges into policy, attendees heard at a Tuesday panel as a report was presented showing progress towards the goal.
The 25 US states aiming to align with the country's nationally determined contribution (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement must turn their emissions pledges into policy, attendees heard at a Tuesday panel as a report was presented showing progress towards the goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.