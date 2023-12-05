Corporates can make carbon neutral claims under ISO with carbon credits that fail CCP grade
Published 18:18 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 18:27 on December 5, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, Voluntary
Corporates can claim carbon neutrality under the guidelines of the International Organisation for Standards (ISO) by offsetting their emissions with carbon credits that have failed to meet the CCP integrity label of the ICVCM, an ISO spokesperson confirmed this week.
